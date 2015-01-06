Ceasefire was violated in various directions 72 times in a day

The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline 72 times in a day.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkabervillage of Armenia’s Ijevan region and Dovekh villagesof Noyemberianregion, as well as onKokhanabi, Agbulag,Alibeyli and Hajialili villages of Tovuz region from the positions in Chinari and Aygepar villages of Berd region.

The Azerbaijan positions were also subjected to fire from the positions near Goyarkh villages of Terter region, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, , Yusifjanli, Marzily, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Garagashli, Javahirli, Sarijali, Bash Garvand, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as on nameless heights in Goranboy,Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.