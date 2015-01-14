Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ceasefire was violated in various directions 66 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli and Jafarli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Azatamut village of Ijevan and Shavarshavan regions of Noyemberyan region on Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

The Azerbaijan positions were also subjected to fire from the positions near Chilaburt, Chayli, Gizil Oba of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Garagashli, Merzili of Agdam region Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, also Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadly of Fizuli region, near the Mehdily villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located at nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli regions

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.