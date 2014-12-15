Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 108 times within two days

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ceasefire was violated in different positions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 55 times in a day.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghbulag and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari, Mosesgekh and Aygepar villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located in Kohnagishlag of Aghstafa and Gizilhajili of Gazakh regions from the positions located in Berkaber and Paravakar villages of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Sarijali, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garkhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Fizuli and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

Armenian forces violated ceasefire 108 within two days.