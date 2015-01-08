Ceasefire violated on frontline 74 times within a day

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 74 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan and Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.