Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 56 times

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 56 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi, Aghbulag, Aghdam and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari, Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Marzili, Kangarli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garkhanbayli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.