Ceasefire violated on frontline 56 times within a day

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 56 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Gizil Oba village of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunly village of Goranboy region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Nemirly, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Sarijaly, Garagashly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.