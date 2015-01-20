Ceasefire violated on frontline 44 times within a day

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 44 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.