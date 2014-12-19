Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline 42 times

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 42 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Alibayli and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar and Aygedzor villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region underwent fire from the positions located in Berkaber of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Sarijali, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garkhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.