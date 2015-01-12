Ceasefire violated on frontline 100 times within two days

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 51 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at Dovekh, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Armenia's Noyemberyan region, as well Berkaber, Azatamut villages of Ijevan regions, and at nameless heights to positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located at Kemerly, Gaymagly, Farahly, Gizilhajily, Cafarly villages of Gazakh region, as well positions located at nameless heights.

As well as, the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Gizil Oba village of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunly village of Goranboy region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, as well as, at the nameless heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

It also should be noted that, the ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia on previous day 49 times.