    Ceasefire regime restored on the contact line of troops

    Removing corpses of servicemen of both sides during five hours is planned

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today ceasefire regime has been restored on the contact line of the troops from 15.00 pm Baku time.

    Report informs, currently, Azerbaijani side is fully complies with the ceasefire regime.

    Mediated by the OSCE representatives and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) removing corpses of servicemen of both sides remained in the battlefield, during five hours till 20.00 pm is planned. 

