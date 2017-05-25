Ceasefire monitoring was held in the line of confrontation

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the LOC, in the territory of Terter region held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 25, ended with no incident. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Shuster have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.
The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook