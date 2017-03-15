Ceasefire monitoring was held in line of confrontation of troops

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the LOC, in the direction of the village Tapgaragoyunlu (Goranboy region) held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on March 15, ended with no incident.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Hristo Hristov and Peter Svedberg have carried out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.