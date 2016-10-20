Ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation completed

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Confrontation,near to the village of Ashagy Abdurakhmanly (Fizuli region) held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 20, ended with no incident.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and the representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) LTC Alexander Nepokrytykh have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle, Peter Svedberg and the representative of the HLPG Major Christian Hirsch have carried out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.