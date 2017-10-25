Ceasefire monitoring on line of contact ends without incident

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact, near the village Horadiz (Fuzuli region) held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 25, ended with no incident.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Gennadi Petrica, Mihail Olaru and a representative of the High Level Planning Group Alexander Nepokrytykh will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Martin Schuster and a representative of the High Level Planning Group Patrick Farrelly will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.