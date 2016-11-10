Ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Confrontation, on the town Terter (Terter region) held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on November 10, ended with no incident.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

On 10 November 2016, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, launched the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, on the town Terter (Terter region).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov and Jiri Aberle have carried out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.