Ceasefire monitoring ends with no incident

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Confrontation, on the direction of the Aghdam region held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on December 8, ended with no incident.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle, Peter Svedberg and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Hristo Hristov have carried out the monitoring in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.