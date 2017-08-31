Ceasefire monitoring ends on Azerbaijan and Armenia state border

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz region held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 31, ended with no incident.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and Martin Shuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring from the other side of the border.