Çavuşoğlu: Turkish MFA takes relevant steps on its four citizens illegally visiting Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Relevant steps were taken on four Turkish citizens who illegally visited Nagorno Karabakh violating the Azerbaijani border.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mövlüt Çavuşoğlu told Turkey bureau of Report News Agency.

He said those people illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan without informing the Turkish Foreign Ministry: “Of course, we gave relevant warning to those people and took the necessary steps. Also we have prepared and spread the general warning for Turkish citizens in order to avoid in the future visiting of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region without the permission of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. We always had a sensitive approach to this issue. No Turk should visit the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijani’s sensitiveness is our too. If to quote the late President Heydar Aliyev saying ‘one nation, two states’ and ‘the joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, the sorrow of Azerbaijan is our sorrow’, our approach to what is happening should be univocal.”

Çavuşoğlu stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh is under occupation: “It’s also unacceptable for us, if a single Turk visits Azerbaijani territories that occupied by Armenia. As usual, we stand by Azerbaijan’s side also in this issue.”