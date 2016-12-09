Carnegie endowment: April escalation raised doubts of Armenians that control over occupied Azerbaijani territories can last indefinitely

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Current political model in Armenia is characterized with economic and demographic crisis, dependency on Russia, as well as gloomy prospect in relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Report informs, analyst of Carnegie institute located in Washington Paul Stronski stated in the article entitled “Armenia at 25: A rough ride”.

According to analyst, at its 25th anniversary the economy remains troubled, the population is growing tired of its politicians and their decision-making. The author states that such situation has exposed a widening chasm between the population at large and the ruling elite. That’s’ why Intention of president Serzh Sargsyan to maintain power as a prime-minister promises social unrest. Moreover, the analyst also marks serious corruption within Armenian elite.

Talking about Karabakh conflict, P.Stronski states that Four-Day War with Azerbaijan shocked many Armenians out of complacency and raised doubts among them that control over occupied Azerbaijani territories can last indefinitely. The author notes that this caused political unrest in the country. Particularly, the group, called Sasna Tsrer, demanded the resignation of the president Sargsyan.

P.Stronski notes that today Armenia stands at juncture and faces uncertainty. Its economy is not meeting the needs of its population, forcing many to leave the country. The country’s geographic isolation and its closed borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey add to its economic woes.