Burjanadze: Georgian political elite follows deterioration of situation in conflict zone

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgian political elite is closely follows another aggravation in the conflict zone. For us it is very important to the resumption of full-scale hostilities. Only peace talks must resolve the situation."

Report informs referring to Mediamax Agency, said the former chairman of the Georgian Parliament, leader of the opposition "Democratic Movement" Nino Burjanadze.

"The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan succeeded, despite the contradictions, to meet and conduct the negotiations. I hope it will turn out now too", Nino Burjanadze added.

Speaking about the possible mediating role of Georgia, Nino Burjanadze said that even if there is a minimal opportunity to contribute to the reconciliation process, it is necessary to use it for peace throughout the region.