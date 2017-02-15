Bulgarian Ambassador: We felt patriotic spirit of Azerbaijani people in Jojug Marjanli

Jabrayil. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Organization of a visit to liberated Jojug Marjanli village was a good idea".

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maya Hristova said during a visit of the heads of diplomatic missions registered in Azerbaijan, to Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region, liberated from Armenian occupation.

According to her, spirit of the place impressed the ambassadors: "The family, which has not left the village for such a long time, is indicator of Azerbaijani people's love to own land. It is the sense of patriotism, and we felt it".

The ambassador expressed best wishes to Azerbaijan, as well as hope to see more people and houses in the village in the future.