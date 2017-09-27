 Top
    British Minister: We actively support OSCE Minsk Group efforts

    Alan Duncan: This can lead to great economic progress and stability in region© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We actively support efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement".

    Report informs citing the Novosti-Armenii, British Minister of State for Europe and Americas, Alan Duncan said addressing the Armenian parliament on September 27.

    "We encourage the two sides' actively involving in the negotiation process. This can result in great economic progress and stability in the region", he stressed, answering the question of parliamentarians on the Britain's attitude towards settlement of the conflict in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. 

