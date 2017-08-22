Bribery cases ascending in Armenian army

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian soldier Karik Tigranovich Avedisyan gave $ 700 bribe in order to be appointed to the communications division.

Report informs, incident was recorded in one of the military units of the enemy army located in the direction of Aghdara region under Armenian occupation.

According to information, the same fact happened in another military unit of the Armenian Armed Forces. This caused a serious concern among parents. As a result, the country's military police started investigating one of them on the basis of a complaint.

The investigation revealed that a bribe was offered to the official of the regiment (named Ohan) by soldier who served as a driver to locate him from frontline section to more convenient place.