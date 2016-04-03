 Top
    Martyred brave Azerbaijani soldiers are buried - PHOTOS - UPDATED

    There is high level of patriotism among the population

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ A brave ensign of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces killed on the front line was buried today.

    Report informs, Nijat Bahruz oglu Isgandarov was buried in the cemetery of Tartar city.

    The martyr's funeral was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense (MoD), the Tartar District Executive Power and local residents.

    *** 10:10

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ A brave Azerbaijani soldier who was killed when preventing provocation of Armenian Armed forces was buried.

    Report informs, Ravan Ismail oglu Nurayev (born in 1997) was buried in Mukhakh village of Zagatala region.

