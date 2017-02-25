Books by Ali Hasanov on ethnic cleansing and genocide policy of Armenians against Azerbaijanis presented

Baku. 25 February.REPORT.AZ/ Presentation ceremony of the books "Khojaly genocide: Causes, Consequences and International Recognition" and "Stages of Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide Policy against Azerbaijanis" by Presidential Aide on Socio-Political Affairs, professor Ali Hasanov was held with the organization of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the event was attended by MPs, officials of state agencies, representatives of scientific and educational institutions, diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Azerbaijan.