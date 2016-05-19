Belarussian leader calls on CIS countries to be active in solution of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged the CIS countries to be actively engaged in solution of problems of Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh and other relevant issues of the Commonwealth.

Report informs referring to BELTA, A.Lukashenko stated at the meeting with heads of delegations of the 40th meeting of Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS countries in Minsk, May 19.

"If we will not see them, to treat these diseases, we'll drive them deeper," warned the head of Belarus.

The head of state stressed that the CIS should strive for a dialogue on these and other pressing issues.

"We need to negotiate. We will not go out of sight, we're in the same boat, nobody waits for us on the other sides. It's necessary regulate the life", Lukashenko said.

According to him, assistance in solving will close the mentality of CIS countries people.