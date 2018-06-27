Belarusian FM and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs discussed Karabakh conflict

© МИД Беларуси

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei met with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stefan Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Andrzej Kasprzyk. Report informs citing the Belta.

Co-chairs of the Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office informed the Minister about the situation in the conflict zone and the efforts they are making to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting topical issues of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as possible contribution of Belarus to the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Within the framework of the visit of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group, they met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko.