    Ban Ki-moon: UN concerns on unresolved protracted conflicts in the OSCE region

    The United Nations is committed to supporting the efforts of the OSCE for conflicts resolution

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ UN expresses concern about the unresolved protracted conflicts in the OSCE area, in particular on cases of violation of the ceasefire, which took place in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, it was said in the message of UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to the participants of the OSCE security conference opened today in Vienna, read out by the Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Michael Moller.

    In his address, Mr. Ban also said that his organization is committed to supporting the OSCE's efforts to address the conflicts and other important issues in the region.

