Bahar Muradova: "Speeches of Sargsyan aimed at usurpation and territorial claims"

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Speech by President Serzh Sargsyan on the occupied territory of Azerbaijan before the military detachments and toy organization called "Nagorno-Karabakh" shows disdain for international law principles and another fact of military-oriented position." Vice-speaker of the Milli Mejlis (MM) Bahar Muradova said that to Report.

"If Sargsyan made such thing in Armenia, it would still possible to understand: the supreme commander speaks to their military units. However, the fact that he addressed the soldiers of Nagorno-Karabakh is categorically unacceptable. I think that Sargsyan wanted to show his "power". At the same time Intentionally and unintentionally he demonstrates that, the "force" is aimed at usurpation and territorial claims," B. Muradova noted.

According to her, Sargsyan once again proves to the world community that the toy state called "Nagorno-Karabakh" does not exist.

"So I think this is a double edged sword: one of which will hit the Armenians. This area is considered as a region of Armenia, armed units of which are located here. Here we use the technique, and helicopters belonging to Armenia, this technique is controlled by Armenian soldiers and officers. Therefore Sargsyan who wished to throw dust in the eyes of the whole world is wrong and he is on the wrong track," concluded the Vice-Speaker of MM.