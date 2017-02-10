Bahar Muradova: Lapshin's extradition a warning to everyone of destructive stand

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Extradition of Russian and Israeli citizen, blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, who illegally visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is a warning to everyone of destructive stand".

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova said.

She said that it is also a result of resolute stand of the Azerbaijani state against such attempts of violations in attitude towards Nagorno-Karabakh: "This is also positive result of the work carried out by the Azerbaijani diplomacy under the country's leadership. I think that it is a deterrent. This step allows, those, who made this mistake towards Azerbaijan, to understand and realize their actions and apologize by applying to relevant Azerbaijani authorities. This is a warning issued to organizer Armenia, propaganda of Armenian lobby and citizens of other countries for disobeying the false propaganda. Everyone should learn a lesson from this issue".