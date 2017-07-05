Bahar Muradova: It hurts me mostly, as I knew personally victims killed in Fizuli region

© Report

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, attacks of the Armenians on civilians along the contact line are systematic. It hurts me especially, because I knew personally the victims killed in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region, but now they are dead." Report informs, Vice-Speaker of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova stated at the OSCE PA plenary session in Minsk.

B. Muradova told that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to take the lives of civilians. She stated that on July 4 the Armenian armed forces shelled Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region, as a result of which Guliyeva Sahiba Idris (1967) and her two-year-old granddaughter Zakhra Guliyeva were killed.

She called on OSCE PA deputies to condemn this crime of Armenians.

B. Muradova also called for more frequent meetings of OSCE PA deputies with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in the framework of the plenary sessions. Recalling that during the plenary session in Croatia, deputies have held a meeting with the mediators for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and exchanged views with them: "We hope that this practice will continue in future." As the parliamentarians can assist in their work, to contribute".

On July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.