Bahar Muradova: "I acclaim increased activity on Karabakh conflict”

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I appreciate the increased activity on settlement of Karabakh conflict.” Report informs vice-speaker of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova told journalists. She said due to some reasons negotiations were slowed down for some time: “Today consecutive developments that shake the world is happening. At this moment negotiation on Nagorno Karabakh issue should be certainly intensified and changing environment should be taken into account. New hotspots that arise in the world promise new conflicts in the future. The attitude of international community to those events and different position to Karabakh issue up to now entitles Azerbaijan to put forward more serious demands on this issue. It’s right to demand from countries conducting mediating mission for Azerbaijan to take steps in accordance with more dynamic situation. I believe that this situation should influence the content of negotiations.

B.Muradova said as always Azerbaijan is keen for substantive negotiations: “We think it is important to hold result-based negotiations. This position of Azerbaijan must be considered by mediators.”