    Azerbaijanis in Berlin met Sargsyan with slogans "Karabakh is ours!" - VIDEO

    Protesters were carrying flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Germany

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan paid a visit to Germany.

    Report informs, the Azerbaijanis, holding flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Germany, have met Armenian President with slogans "Karabakh is ours, and will remain ours".

    The protest was attended by Azerbaijanis living in Germany, as well as in other European countries.

    Below, the video shows that protests held on the road, where the Armenian President's motorcade has passed.

