Azerbaijani troops destroying Armenian forces - VIDEO

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian Defense Ministry hosted a meeting with the journalists.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the recent processes on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, the losses of the Armenian side and others were discussed on the meeting.

At the press conference, Armenian journalists stated they do not believe information of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic officials". They required a statement-explanation of the video of Armenian servicemen dying on the front.

This video has been spread on social networks in recent days. So they asked to explain the real situation. However, the ministry refused to comment on the given videos about Armenian casualties.

Report presents a video, which has been spread by the Armenian social networks.