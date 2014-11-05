 Top
    ​Azerbaijani students hold a protest at the Armenian stand on the exhibition in London

    They opposed the illegal promotion of Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani students held a protest at the Armenian stand on the international World Travel Market exhibition in London. Report informs, the students held a silent protest against the illegal promotion of an integral part of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh.

    On November 3, the 35th annual international World Travel Market exhibition opened in London. According to some media, the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh intended to participate in it.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responded to this provocative attempt of Armenians to present Nagorno-Karabakh as its territory. Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK informed the company organizing the exhibition about their attitude on this issue. Furthermore, a meeting was held at the British Foreign Office, on which the Azerbaijani side expressed its concern about the matter.

