Azerbaijani Armed Forces prevent sabotage, 6 Armenian servicemen killed

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The information spread by the Armenian media, citing the Ministry of Defense of that country, about the alleged incident at the frontline on January 31 and the alleged Armenian side destroyed the position of our troops and vehicles of Azerbaijani Armed Forces is misinformation and has no basis". This was said in a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"Armenian armed forces in the last days have suffered heavy losses in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the drone was shot down on January 29, this time resorted to more aggressive provocation, spreading false information and misleading either the Armenian people or their soldiers ".

Despite of the information of the Armenian side, an attempt to commit sabotage by an enemy was successfully prevented today at around 15:00 on the territory of the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Gazakh district. 6 Armenian soldiers who were trying to pass through a minefield, for the purposes of carrying out various provocations at the territory of Azerbaijan, as a result of the vigilance of our military were promptly detected and killed.

Unfortunately, on January 31 at 12:55 in Khojavand district a soldier of Azerbaijani Army soldier Rahim oglu Allahverdiyev Eshgin was killed as a result of ceasefire violation by the Armenian side.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased soldier. The Ministry of Defense said that, the "Azerbaijani army is in full control of the situation throughout the operational frontline. Units of our armed forces as before are ready to stop any sabotage of the enemy and destroy it".