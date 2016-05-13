 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani soldier martyred - PHOTO

    Defense Ministry extends condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes patience!

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Arabli Rahil Rafig has been killed during skirmish on the contact line of the troops on May 12.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The Defense Ministry extends condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them a patience!

     Shirvan bureau of Report News Agency informs that the funeral ceremony of the soldier has been held in Hajigahramanli settlement of Shirvan city.

    The corpse, wrapped in the tricolor Azerbaijani flag, brought to his native settlement today. Officials of the city executive power, commanders and fellow soldiers, relatives as well as members of the public attended the ceremony. They prayed for his spirit and buried in cemetery of the settlement under sound of drumfire. The wrapped flag presented to the martyr's father. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi