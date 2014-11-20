 Top
    Azerbaijani soldier killed in shooting with enemy

    Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire agreement on November 20, at about 12:45 p.m.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    During the shooting process, a soldier of Azerbaijan Armed Forces Azizov Rustam was killed in the combat post. He was born in 1995, in Astara region. The Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences to the families of martyr and prays for patience.

    Rest in peace!

