Azerbaijani soldier killed in shooting with Armenians

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Aghayev Farid Rufat seriously injured while performing his service duties in shooting with Armenian Armed Forces in the evening on February 5. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Though the soldier was provided with appropriate medical aid on time, unfortunately, they could not save his life.

Defense Ministry officials expressing deepest condolences to relatives and dears of the martyr and wish them to be patient.

Rest Him in Peace!