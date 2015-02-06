 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani soldier killed in shooting with Armenians

    They could not save his life

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Aghayev Farid Rufat seriously injured while performing his service duties in shooting with Armenian Armed Forces in the evening on February 5. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense.

    Though the soldier was provided with appropriate medical aid on time, unfortunately, they could not save his life.

    Defense Ministry officials expressing deepest condolences to relatives and dears of the martyr and wish them to be patient. 

    Rest Him in Peace!

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi