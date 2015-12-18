Azerbaijani soldier became a martyr

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military servant, soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Karimov Taleh Saleh became a martyr in skirmish with enemy on contact line of troops on December 17.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense deliver condolences to his relatives and wish them patience!

Responsibility for escalation of situation on the contact line of troops completely lies on Armenian criminal military and political leadership, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry states.