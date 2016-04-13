 Top
    Azerbaijan reveals one more corpse of Armenian serviceman

    Relevant international organizations informed

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of search operations carried out with mediation of international organizations to clarify further fate of the servicemen of both sides, missing during military operations on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops on April 2-5, one corpse of the opposite side serviceman has been revealed and removed from neutral territory.

    Report was told in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

    According to the information, relevant international organizations have been informed, currently, search operations are being conducted to clarify fate of one Azerbaijani serviceman.

    The public will be informed on the search result. 

