Azerbaijani serviceman captured Bagdasaryan: "He laid on the ground when I told him 'stop!'" - PHOTOS

"They wanted to take revenge from us because their helicopter was shot down"

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani servicemen who captured Armenian reconnoiter, Bagdasaryan Arsen Eduardovic crossing the contact line of the troops in the direction of Aghdam region on the frontline on December 26 last year, spoke about how the incident occurred.

Report informs referring to the Defense Ministry, two soldiers of Azerbaijani Army - S.V. and F.A. captured Bagdasaryan. Officer S.V narrated the incident: "As every day, I was going to inspect the posts. It was December 26, the silent covered the sides. First, I checked the left side of the posts. Everything was in order, there was nothing extraordinary. Our soldiers were standing watchful on guard posts observing the enemy's positions. I was interested in their situation and ordered them to be vigilant and oversee the enemy."

He checks the next post, urges fighters to be careful, as always and gives a commission to the commander of the platoon, officer F.A. Suddnely, the soldier P.S.'s exciting voice was heard.

Officer S.V. informed the head command and immediately took his gun and went forward with officer F.A. The fighters of the unit were following them. S.V. spoke the continuation of the incident: "I saw that a person in civilian clothes wants to run away. In that direction, our sir defenders shot down the Armenian helicopter. I immediately gave him an order:"Stop!" It seemed he lost himself and said something in Armenian, but I did not understand. I repeated the order in Russian. Armenian immediately laid on the ground and opened his hands. I approached him and tied his hands behind. I checked him. He was wearing a coat, jeans trousers and shoes. We found a mobile phone, spare phone battery and also a sharp-pointed knife. He was wearing a sport cap. Then we took him to the post. I made a report to the head command about capturing the Armenian reconnoiter."

During the interrogation, the Armenian serviceman began to lie in the beginning. He said that he was a shepherd and his name was Vazgen Grigoryan and he accidentally lost his way. In a short time, Armenian was took by the head command. The commander ordered to examine seriously the scene and gave a commission to officer S.V. to conduct a review of mine.

"While checking the area with combat engineers we revealed three landmines buried two meters away from each other. Fortunately, nobody fell into the mines during the incident. It seems, they wanted to take revenge from our fighters due to the helicopter shot down," - officer F.A. joined the conversation.

Later, military servicemen F.A. and S.V. were called to the trial. During the investigation, the Armenian saboteur confessed everything. Bagdasaryan admitted that he with two men intended to cross to our positions to commit sabotage. They buried the mines. The other two Armenian soldiers were able to escape the scene.

The military unit commander awarded officers S.V. and F.A. withhonorary diplomas and valuable prizes for their bravery and capturing the enemies' saboteur. As a result of the trial held in Ganja Court of Grave Crimes, A.Bagdasaryan was sentenced to the imprisonment of 15 years.