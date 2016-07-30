Azerbaijani Prosecutor General reveals damage caused by Armenians in April events

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ In early April of this year, as a result of violating the ceasefire and the requirements of international law by the Armenian armed forces in the frontline areas of Azerbaijan, mainly in Agdam, Terter, Goranboy, Fuzuli and Agjabadi regions settlements and civilian facilities underwent fire from large-caliber weapons, mines and rocket-propelled grenades, 6 civilians were killed and 25 people injured, as a result of strikes of artillery shells 641 houses and 22 social facilities were damaged, or completely destroyed and made useless.

Report was told in the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said at the extended operational meeting dedicated to the works done on the activity procedures mentioned in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Prosecution” in the first half of 2016 and results of discussions of this issue in the regional meetings.

The Prosecutor General said criminal cases immediately have been filed at the regional prosecutor offices of Aghdam, Tartar, Goranboy, Fuzuli and Agjabadi districts in accordance with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code and investigation groups to carry out urgent investigative actions established due to the facts of violation by Armenia the international humanitarian law during armed conflict, as well as the deliberate killing of civilians on the basis of a national hostility.

Z.Garalov said that in accordance with the criminal cases, destroyed houses and social facilities have been comprehensively reviewed with participation of the members of relevant committees using modern technical means, material evidences which confirmed the crimes committed by the Armenian armed forces discovered and confiscated, relevant examinations were conducted for determination of the amount of caused damage, as well definition of reasons of death of civilians, numerous victims and witnesses were questioned, necessary documents proving the Armenian atrocities and criminal cases obtained and added to the materials of criminal cases. At present, the criminal investigation on the cases is underway.