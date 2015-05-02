 Top
    Azerbaijani President: Armenian side trying to impede the negotiation process

    Armenia should understand that the occupation can not last forever

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The main obstacle for the normalization of relations between the two countries is the continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, which has neither historical, nor legal, political reasons". The President of Azerbaijan  Ilham Aliyev said  in an interview to TV channel "Russia 24", Report informs.

    The President  reminded  that the highest international body-UN Security Council adopted four resolutions, which demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces from Azerbaijani territories.

    "It's been more than 20 years, and these resolutions have remained on paper. So the  international law was grossly violated. It violates the  rights of over a million people who were expelled from their homes, "- President  Aliyev said.

    President of Azerbaijan stressed that Armenian side in every way impedes the negotiation process on resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the contacts between the two societies.

    "Unfortunately, the occupation continues and Armenia is trying to prolong the process. Armenia must understand that it cannot last forever.It will end, and the sooner the better "- the President of Azerbaijan said.

