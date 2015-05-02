Azerbaijani President: Armenian side trying to impede the negotiation process

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The main obstacle for the normalization of relations between the two countries is the continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, which has neither historical, nor legal, political reasons". The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to TV channel "Russia 24", Report informs.

The President reminded that the highest international body-UN Security Council adopted four resolutions, which demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces from Azerbaijani territories.

"It's been more than 20 years, and these resolutions have remained on paper. So the international law was grossly violated. It violates the rights of over a million people who were expelled from their homes, "- President Aliyev said.

President of Azerbaijan stressed that Armenian side in every way impedes the negotiation process on resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the contacts between the two societies.

"Unfortunately, the occupation continues and Armenia is trying to prolong the process. Armenia must understand that it cannot last forever.It will end, and the sooner the better "- the President of Azerbaijan said.