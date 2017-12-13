Azerbaijani President: Armenia's desire to establish friendly relations with Muslim countries a greatest hypocrisy

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the OIC, its member states and Muslim communities around the world for their fair support to Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. For more than twenty years, Armenia keeps under occupation 20% of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at today's extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Istanbul.

The head of state noted that Nagorno-Karabakh is an ancient and historical land of Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, Armenia wants to establish friendly relations with different Muslim countries. This is the greatest hypocrisy. World Muslims should know that Armenia destroying our sacred mosques, cannot be a friend of Muslim countries".