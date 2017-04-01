Azerbaijani President: A new situation emerged both in negotiation process and in region

© Azertag.az

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The April battles have almost destroyed the ideological foundations of Armenia. Today, the Armenian society is in concussion and panic. The forces that took a more pragmatic approach to the situation openly say that that if Armenia does not adjust its relations with Azerbaijan, it will have no future", Reportr informs, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received a group of servicemen on the anniversary of the April victories of the Azerbaijani army.

"I have repeatedly said that the only way for Armenia to survive as a country is to regulate its relations with its neighbors. And there is the only way for this - the occupying forces must unconditionally and immediately withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. These battles have had a great impact from this point of view. This impact is still ongoing. These battles have visually demonstrated the power of the Azerbaijani state, people and army. This is the result of the attention paid to army building, our policy, the strengthening of the material and technical base and the combat potential of our army in recent years," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that a new situation has emerged both in the negotiation process and in the region. "It is true that Armenia is trying to avoid negotiations. But Armenia will not succeed and will be forced to return to negotiations no matter how well it tries because they are well aware in which direction the situation will develop, if the negotiations are not conducted. Of course, our position at the negotiation table has been reinforced after the April battles, and the entire international community has seen it," President Ilham Aliyev added.