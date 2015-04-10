 Top
    Azerbaijani Ombudsman: Main feature of Armenians is a rejection of truth

    Ombudsman: The Armenians are so brutalized that, their snipers kill a child playing at the door of his house

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Documents deny a campaign carried out by Armenians in connection with the so-called "genocide"". 

    Report informs, it is said by the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova at an international conference on "False Armenian Genocide: reality and fiction."

    According to the Ombudsman, the basic feature of the Armenians is a rejection of the truth: "It's a duty of each of us to speak out against falsification. They are so brutalized that, their snipers kill a child playing at the door of his house. Armenians behave like owners everywhere.Therefore, armenians necessarily represented in every country."

