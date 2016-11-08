Azerbaijani MP: We can restore the lost trust between two nations

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Dialogue between Armenians and Azerbaijanis of Nagorno-Karabakh is necessary to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh Rovshan Rzayev said at a conference on "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan".

"More fighters for peace will assist sooner change the situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. This problem created from the outside. Dialogue between Armenians and Azerbaijanis of Nagorno-Karabakh is necessary to solve the conflict. We will be able to restore the lost confidence among our peoples, which can contribute peaceful settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk group. Co-existence of the two communities is possible and necessary", R. Rzayev said.

According to him, the soon settlement of the conflict will benefit future generations.

He stressed that while the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh continues, Armenia's current leadership is forced to talk about the impossibility of coexistence between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.

"No person in Azerbaijan, both among government officials and ordinary people can talk about the impossibility of coexistence”, he said.

The MP said that the fragile peace is better than a good quarrel.

"We are the common people, and must strive sprouting fragile peace in a big peace agreement", he said.