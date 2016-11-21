Azerbaijani MP to NATO PA President: Why aggressor state Armenia attends this event and asks questions?

Istanbul. 21 November.REPORT.AZ/ "Being an aggressor state, why Armenia attends and asks questions?"

Turkey bureau of Report News Agency informs, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly and Milli Majlis Standing Commission on Security and Defense, Siyavush Novruzov said addressing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly 62th annual session in Istanbul.

"Today we accused Russia of aggression. However, prior to it, Armenia has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories. Armenia is also an aggressor state. There is no difference and form of an occupier. If Russia is an aggressor, then Armenia is an aggressor, too. Being an aggressor state, why Armenia attends the session and asks questions? Today terrorists in Syria are placed in Azerbaijani lands, occupied by Armenia. International community is aware of terrorists actions of Armenia and its support to terrorists. Armenia creates a joint army with Russia, but also attends NATO Parliamentary Assembly," Siyavush Novruzov stressed.

Then, MP of Azerbaijani parliament addressed following question to NATO PA President, Michael R.Turner: "I ask you to answer this question. Armenia voted against the territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia. Here, Armenia speaks about neighborhood policy. With which neighboring countries Armenia has relations? It has been making territorial claims against Turkey for years, also against Georgia and occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands."

Siyavush Novruzov's speech was applauded by the attendees.

NATO PA President found it difficult to answer the question by the member of Azerbaijani delegation and said that the OSCE Minsk Group is directly involved in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Notably, Istanbul, Turkey hosts 62th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.