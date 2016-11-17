Azerbaijani MP: Serzh Sargsyan only in one case can call President Iham Aliyev

© Report.az

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Serzh Sargsyan can call President Iham Aliyev only to tell that he is ready to draw the forces out of Azerbaijan's territory”.

Report informs, the Head of department of Political analysis and Forecasting of the Executive Secretariat of ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party (NAP), member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Aydin Mirzazadeh said.

According to A.Mirzazade, yesterday Serzh Sargsyan again tried to deceive the world community: “Yesterday Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan suggested to establish the “hot line” between Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents to inform each other in cases of violating of ceasefire and prevent incidents. World community is aware of fact of occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and Azerbaijan’s demands to restore its territorial integrity. These lands were occupied during 1991-1994, when Serzh Sargsyan was the Armenian defense minister”.

The parliamentarian noted that there was no mechanism to investigate breach of ceasefire between occupant and country undergone occupation anywhere in the world: “It is not clear why Sargsyan didn’t suggest this “hot line” when he was occupying our lands as the defense minister. Armenia should think not about violating of ceasefire, but about drawing its forces out of Azerbaijani territories. He knows well that Azerbaijan keeps all possible ways, including military operations, alive to liberate its lands from occupation.”

"As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said, 'if Armenian soldier doesn't want to die, then should immediately leave the Azerbaijani territory", A.Mirzazadeh added.